Three police officers were shot while responding to a domestic incident call in Cyrus, Minnesota in the US around 7:30 pm Saturday. An officer from Starbuck and two Pope County deputies were shot, according to authorities. US Shooting: Two Wisconsin Police Officers Shot, Killed During Traffic Stop.

Three Police Officers Shot:

3 police officers shot while responding to domestic incident in Cyrus, Minnesota — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)