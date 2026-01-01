New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Thursday stated that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, reflects India's balanced and mature approach towards its neighbour, noting that it was the "right thing" that New Delhi did amid such a sensitive political environment in the country.

Sachdev said that the External Affairs Minister's presence in Dhaka at a moment of national mourning was both appropriate and necessary.

He further emphasised that EAM Jaishankar's visit followed diplomatic protocol and conveyed India's intent to maintain stability and goodwill in bilateral relations.

"The visit of the External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar, to Dhaka on the occasion of Khaleda Zia's funeral, I think, is the most correct thing to do, and India is doing that. Bangladesh is our neighbour, our cultural sibling, and at a moment of loss of a significant leader, I think it is very appropriate for India, by Prime Minister Modi, to send a letter of condolence," Sachdev said.

"I think the visit was the right thing that India could do. It was required, it was protocol, and it shows that India continues to be balanced and equanimous towards Bangladesh, and that we look forward to the situation improving in the coming months," he added.

The Foreign Affairs expert noted that Bangladesh is currently experiencing internal political turmoil, making the diplomatic gesture even more significant.

He added that India remains concerned about the safety and security of minorities in the neighbouring country while wishing Bangladesh well in its democratic journey.

"Currently, the political environment in Bangladesh is very much charged up due to its internal turmoil and India is cornered. We are also concerned about the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh. We wish Bangladesh the best of its democracy," he stated.

His remark comes a day after the EAM represented India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson, Khaleda Zia.

During his visit, the EAM met her son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and handed over a condolence letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar's visit to the Bangladeshi capital lasted around four hours and took place amid strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka since the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over the security situation in Bangladesh, particularly incidents targeting minority communities, particularly Hindus.

Begum Khaleda Zia passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was admitted there on November 23 with a lung infection.

The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments. (ANI)

