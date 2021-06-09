New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and United States Acting Ambassador Daniel B Smith held a meeting on Wednesday and discussed India-US relations, regional issues and cooperation in the United Nations.

They also shared views over the ongoing COVID-19 situation, supply of vaccines and cooperation in combating the pandemic.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had a productive meeting today with US Acting Ambassador Daniel B Smith about India-US relations, regional issues and cooperation in the UN; also discussed COVID-19 situation, supply of vaccines and cooperation in combating the pandemic," MEA spokesperson Arnidam Bagchi tweeted.

The Government of India has been making all efforts to augment the availability of vaccines (COVID-19) in the country through enhanced production in the country or through supply from abroad.

India is engaged with the Biden administration to ensure that necessary components for vaccine manufacturing in India are readily available. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)