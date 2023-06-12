New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday appointed Shubhdarshini Tripathi as the next Ambassador of India to Serbia.

Earlier, Tripathi was serving as Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan. She is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1994 batch.

Also Read | US Shocker: Thousands of Menhaden Dead Fish Wash Up on a Beach in Texas, ‘Low Oxygen’ Killed Fishes, Claim Experts; See Harrowing Picture.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release, "Shubhdarshini Tripathi (IFS: 1994) presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Serbia."

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistani Authorities Begin Evacuation of Low-Lying Coastal Areas in Sindh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)