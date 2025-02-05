Dubai [UAE] February 5 (ANI): Human rights organisations and Sindhi nationalist parties are extremely concerned over the arrest and disappearance of Wajid Jagirani, an Abu Dhabi-based Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) activist.

There are growing concerns that Jagirani's life could be in jeopardy if he is turned over to Pakistani state agencies.

Jagirani is a well-known political activist who has been steadfastly for Sindh's rights and self-determination. His supporters maintain that he is a nonviolent activist and worry that, with Pakistan's history of executing political activists through enforced disappearances, his possible deportation there would have disastrous repercussions.

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement has declared that it will appeal to international organizations to step in right away in response to his detention.

The organisation has urged the British government, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the United Nations, and other international human rights organisations to act quickly and forcefully to ensure Jagirani's safety.

Additionally, activists have made a direct appeal to the government of Dubai, pleading with officials to stop his deportation to Pakistan. They contend that returning a political activist in such a situation would constitute a grave human rights violation and would cause permanent injury.

Earlier, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) marked the 121st birth anniversary of Sain GM Syed, the "Father of Sindhi Nation," with a rally and demands to end extremism, forced conversions, and disappearances in Sindh, Pakistan.

The event, held at Syed's grave in Sann, featured protesters raising slogans against religious extremism, dams on the Indus River, and human rights abuses, according to JSFM.

The protesters were seen raising slogans like "STOP: Stop Religious Extremism in Sindh Pakistan", "STOP: 6 Canals and more Dams on Indus River" and "STOP: Disappearances and Genocide of Sindhi, Baloch and Pashtuns." (ANI)

