Washington, February 5: Elon Musk's DOGE has been cutting costs and announcing massive reductions in overall spending since Donald Trump assumed the White House as President of the US. Due to the unprecedented cost-cutting, Public Citizen filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging Musk's DOGE was operating illegally and attacking federal agencies.

The Department of Government Efficiency has been criticised by many authorities who were affected by the reported "assault" by tech billionaire Elon Musk's department. Reports said that advocacy group Public Citizen filed a legal suit in Washington DC federal court on Monday. The group asked the court to intervene and stop the "unlawful, ongoing, systematic, and continuous disclosure of personal and financial information" to Elon Musk and members of his DOGE. US Postal Service Suspends Acceptance of Inbound Parcels From China and Hong Kong, Chinese E-Commerce Stocks Plummet Following USPS Decision.

The lawsuit was filed against the Treasury Department on behalf of multiple organisations, including the Alliance for Retired Americans, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the Service Employees International Union. These organisations filed the lawsuit after Elon Musk's DOGE allegedly gained access to the federal payment systems.

The complaint said that individuals sharing information with the federal government should not be forced to do the same with Elon Musk and DOGE. The lawsuit also called for additional investigation into Elon Musk's illegal takeover of the US Treasury Department and, therefore, the federal payment systems.

Ron Wyden, a ranking the United States Senate Committee of Finance, member, addressed this ongoing issue and said that the payments system "cannot" fail. He further added that any "politically motivated" meddling in them would lead to severe risks that damage the country and its economy. He said, "I can think of no good reason why political operators who have demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law would need access to these sensitive, mission-critical systems." TSMC To Expand CoWoS Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Capacity to Over 150,000 Wafers per Month by 2028–2029 Amid Rising AI Chip Demand: Report.

Ron Wyden listed a series of questions about whether Elon Musk and his DOGE officials requested or were granted access to the Fiscal Service's payment systems.

