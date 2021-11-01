Singapore, November 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,163 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 198,374.

Of the new cases, 2,745 were in the community, 414 were in migrant worker dormitories and four were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,672 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 61 cases being critically ill. The current overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilization rate is 68.3 percent.

In addition, 13 more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 407. (ANI/Xinhua)

