Singapore, July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,423 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,530,304.

Of the new cases, 302 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 6,121 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 285 were local transmissions and 17 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,915 local transmissions and 206 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 668 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 18 cases in intensive care units.Four deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,432, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

