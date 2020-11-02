Jamestown, Nov 2 (AP) Athorities on Monday searched for a small plane with three people aboard that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York.

The twin-engine plane carrying a pilot and two passengers was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 pm Sunday, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina, he said.

The search for the plane was halted about 1 am and resumed after daylight, authorities said.

Weather may have been a factor in the plane's disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night. (AP)

