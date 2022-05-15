Mogadishu [Somalia], May 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali lawmakers are voting on Sunday to pick the country's tenth president, finally ending the long-delayed electoral process.

The 329 legislators from both chambers of parliament are casting votes by secret ballot in an exercise that is being held under heavy security in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Some 35 candidates are taking part in the presidential election including a female candidate after four of the candidates withdrew from the race, according to the electoral team.

Incumbent president Mohamed Farmajo and two former presidents - the country's seventh and eighth presidents, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud respectively, are among those vying for the office.

A candidate must secure two-thirds of the vote or 219 ballots to win the first round.

But analysts say a second and even a third round of voting for the four top candidates is possible due to the tight contest among the leading contenders.

The vote is taking place amid tight security in Mogadishu and its environs since the al-Shabab terror group which has opposed the elections have staged a series of attacks in the country to disrupt the electoral process.

However, the international partners have called on all the lawmakers to discharge their constitutional responsibility in the best interests of the country.

"We urge the parliamentarians to vote their conscience by choosing the candidate they believe offers the policies and leadership qualities to advance peace, stability, prosperity and sound governance in the years ahead," the partners said in a joint statement issued on Saturday evening.

Experts said the conduct and results of Somalia's 2022 elections will have a consequential ripple effect on the social, political, and economic relations of the countries in the greater Horn of Africa region. (ANI/Xinhua)

