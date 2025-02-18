Cape Town, February 18: Muhsin Hendricks, hailed as the world's first Imam to say that he was gay, was shot dead in South Africa on Saturday, according to local police as reported by CNN. Citing Eastern Cape Provincial Police, CNN said that the police were investigating the death of Muhsin Hendricks, who was 58, in Bethelsdorp stating that the motive behind the killing was unclear.

The statement noted that Hendricks and a driver were inside a "gold-colored VW TRoc" at Haley Place, Extension 24, Bethelsdorp when a silver-colored Hilux double cab stopped in front and blocked them from driving off. The statement said, "Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle. Thereafter they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot and killed." Imam Muhsin Hendricks Murder: Video Shows Armed Man Ambushing Car of ‘World’s First Openly Gay Imam’, Shooting Him Dead in South Africa’s Gqeberha.

CNN cited a statement from the advocacy group the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA World) which said that Hendricks was the "first imam in the world to come out as gay" in 1996.

A statement issued by ILGA World said, "ILGA World is shocked to learn about the assassination of Muhsin Hendricks, a South African Islamic scholar who has often been described as the world's first openly gay Imam."

South Africa's Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said it was "saddened" by Hendrick's murder and pledged to "track and monitor that justice is dispensed" if his death is indeed confirmed as a hate crime. According to CNN, Hendricks founded the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation in Cape Town, where he served as executive director. As per Al-Ghurbaah Foundation's website, it is a "Human Right Organization that provides Psycho-Spiritual and Psycho-Social support to Queer Muslims helping them to reconcile Islam with their Sexual orientation and Gender Identity." Imam Muhsin Hendricks, World’s First Openly Gay, Shot Dead Near Gqeberha After Officiating Lesbian Wedding.

Muhsin Hendricks Shot Dead

BREAKING: A video has been released of yesterday’s Islamist terror attack in South Africa in which killed the world’s first openly gay imam. Muhsin Hendricks ran a mosque in Cape Town intended as a safe haven for gay & marginalised Muslims. He was murdered in an ambush. pic.twitter.com/obZvM4BzGi — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 16, 2025

CNN also cited the Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa (MJC) which "unequivocally" condemned the "shocking killing" in a statement Sunday. "It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by hatred towards Muhsin Hendricks due to his views on same-sex relationships. While the MJC has consistently maintained that Muhsin's position is incompatible with Islamic teachings, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community or any other community," the MJC said. According to CNN, a 2022 documentary- "The Radical" followed Hendricks as he established a mosque for LGBTQ+ Muslims in Cape Town, South Africa, amid death threats.

