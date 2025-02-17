Muhsin Hendricks, dubbed the world's first openly gay imam, was shot dead in South Africa's Gqeberha on Saturday morning, February 15. A video has surfaced showing 2 men ambushing Imam Muhsin Hendricks and one of them opening fire at him. The 57-year-old cleric ran a mosque in Cape Town intended as a safe haven for gay and other marginalised Muslims. Police, in a statement, said, "Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle." Imam Muhsin Hendricks, World’s First Openly Gay, Shot Dead Near Gqeberha After Officiating Lesbian Wedding.

