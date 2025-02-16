Imam Muhsin Hendricks, known globally for advocating LGBTQ+ inclusion within Islam, was shot dead near Gqeberha, South Africa. The 57-year-old, celebrated as the world’s first openly gay imam, was ambushed and fatally wounded shortly after reportedly officiating a lesbian wedding ceremony. Hendricks, who had long faced threats for his activism, founded The Inner Circle, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ Muslims. His death has sparked widespread grief, with activists and supporters demanding a comprehensive investigation. Tributes have poured in from across the world, honouring his courage and contributions to the LGBTQ+ and Muslim communities. Authorities are investigating the tragic incident. ‘Love Is Love’: Linkin Park Legend Chester Bennington’s 22-Year-Old Child Draven Bennington Comes Out As Transgender on Valentine’s Day (View Post).

#SouthAfrica World's first openly Gay Imam shot dead Imam Muhsin Hendricks, a pioneer of LGBTQ+ inclusion in Islam, was fatally shot near Gqeberha. The 57YO was ambushed after reportedly officiating a lesbian wedding. Tributes pour in as activists demand a thorough… pic.twitter.com/1XSCJesrW2 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 16, 2025

