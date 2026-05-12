World News | South African Minister Ronald Ozzy Lamola Arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Ozzy Lamola, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, marking a significant start to the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. His arrival sets the stage for New Delhi to emerge as the beating heart of global diplomacy as it prepares to host this high-level gathering on May 14 and 15.

This summit stands as a prestigious cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, representing the first major ministerial assembly since the group's 2025 deliberations held on the "sidelines of the UN General Assembly." Under the seasoned leadership of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the summit aims to further consolidate India's rising influence in navigating the future of this diverse multi-nation bloc.

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The strategic depth of the visit is underscored by the Ministry of External Affairs' confirmation that the visiting dignitaries will "call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi" during their stay.

This engagement highlights India's proactive role in steering the 2026 chairmanship, which is guided by the forward-looking theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

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This vision is an extension of India's globally acclaimed "Humanity First" and "People-Centric" philosophy, ideals Prime Minister Modi championed during the 2025 summit in Brazil to anchor the alliance in social and economic stability. By placing human welfare at the centre of the agenda, India continues to lead with a moral clarity that resonates across the Global South.

These deliberations come at a critical juncture for the international community, with the global economy still reeling from the fallout of the US-Iran war. In response, the ministers are prepared to pivot the agenda toward restructuring the global power hierarchy and overhauling the framework of international governance, a move that sees India at the forefront of demanding a more equitable world order.

Ultimately, this summit marks a historic milestone for the recently expanded alliance. It brings together the collective strength of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with India serving as the vital bridge connecting these emerging powers. (ANI)

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