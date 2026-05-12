BRICS Summit 2026: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi To Visit India To Bolster Ties

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Tehran [Iran], May 12: In a significant boost to regional diplomacy, Tehran has confirmed that Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will travel to India to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit, marking a key moment in the strengthening of ties between the two nations. The confirmation came during an interview with India Today Global on Tuesday, where Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei detailed the high-level visit. He underscored the robust multilateral partnership shared by the two countries, noting that Iran and India are both members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and have a "good level of cooperation and coordination" in both organisations.

The spokesperson further emphasised the strategic weight of the upcoming deliberations in the Indian capital. Baghaei added that the "simultaneous meeting is of importance to Iran" and stated that Tehran "looks forward to bilateral meetings with other ministers participating in this event," specifically highlighting the interaction with the "foreign minister of India as a friendly country." Hosting BRICS and Embarking on Five-nation Tour: MEA Showcases India's Expanding Global Footprint.

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations as it hosts the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14 and 15. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

This diplomatic convergence comes at a critical juncture. In the wake of the US-Iran hostilities that broke out on 18 February, Seyed Abbas Araghchi has maintained frequent contact with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two leaders have engaged in at least four high-level discussions regarding the intensifying turmoil in West Asia and its wider geopolitical consequences. Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi Likely To Visit India for BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting: Sources.

In these exchanges, Araghchi provided Jaishankar with updates on the shifting landscape following events Tehran characterised as US and Israeli strikes. He cautioned that such actions pose a threat to both regional and global peace, using these dialogues to advocate for enhanced collaboration between BRICS members to safeguard international order. During these conversations, Araghchi also reaffirmed Tehran's resolve to exercise its "legitimate right of self-defence." The upcoming summit in New Delhi offers a timely platform to build on this established rapport, following the Foreign Minister's previous mission to India in May 2025.

That two-day visit served as his inaugural trip to the nation after taking office in August 2024. During that stay, he served as co-chair for the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting, which laid much of the groundwork for the current strategic cooperation. The 7-8 May sessions were organised to honour the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty. The agenda focused on a comprehensive review of bilateral ties while seeking new avenues to strengthen political, strategic, and economic ties. Along with his discussions with Jaishankar, Araghchi also called on President Droupadi Murmu during that visit, cementing a foundation that the two nations now look to expand upon during the BRICS gathering.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)