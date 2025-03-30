Seoul [South Korea], March 30 (ANI): South Korean authorities on Sunday confirmed that the massive wildfires that devastated the North and South Gyeongsang provinces of the country last week have now been fully contained, Yonhap News Agency reported.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong made the announcement during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCH), stating that the main fires in both provinces had been completely extinguished.

"The wildfires are estimated to have caused the greatest loss of lives and property in our history," Ko said, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

The wildfires began on March 21 in South Gyeongsang and on March 22 in North Gyeongsang, with the latter fully contained by Friday and the former controlled by Sunday.

The devastating fires resulted in 75 casualties, including 30 deaths, and scorched approximately 48,000 hectares of land. Over 3,000 homes, 30 cultural heritage sites, and around 2,000 agricultural facilities were destroyed, Yonhap News Agency reported.

To assist displaced residents and help them return to normal life, the South Korean government plans to establish temporary shelters at training centres and private facilities. Victims will also receive emergency relief funds and access to psychological and medical support.

By Sunday afternoon, the fire in South Gyeongsang had been largely controlled, with military assistance in the form of 600 soldiers and 49 helicopters deployed to extinguish any remaining embers and provide aid, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Authorities also reported that a 56-year-old man had been booked for allegedly starting the fire in North Gyeongsang on March 22 while performing an ancestral ritual at a family grave in Uiseong County. The fire spread rapidly across nearby regions, fuelled by gusty winds and dry conditions.

The wildfires caused extensive damage, destroying around 4,000 structures, including the UNESCO World Heritage Goun Temple, homes, factories, and other facilities. The suspect has denied the charges.

By Friday, the wildfires in North Gyeongsang were officially under control, though they reignited over the weekend. The fires, which burnt 48,000 hectares--roughly 80 per cent of the capital city Seoul's size--are considered the worst wildfire disaster in South Korea's history.

The final remnants of the fire, still burning in a 200-metre stretch near Mount Jiri National Park, were largely contained by Sunday, with authorities using helicopters and personnel to extinguish the remaining flames.

A joint investigation into the fires is set to begin next week, involving the National Institute of Forest Science, the National Forensic Service, and fire authorities. (ANI)

