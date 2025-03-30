Naypyidaw, March 30: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Myanmar on Sunday at 12:38 pm (IST), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 32.14 N and Longitude 95.88 E.

In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 30/03/2025 12:38:02 IST, Lat: 22.14 N, Long: 95.88 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar." Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday, killing scores of people and prompting the country's military junta to ask for international assistance, CNN reported. Earthquake in Myanmar: Another Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Southeast Asian Country.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to over 1600 with several thousands injured. Myanmar's military junta said 68 people were missing in the Mandalay region,the epicentre of the earthquake. The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated according to their early modelling on Friday.

The USGS issued a red alert for the estimated fatalities of the earthquake, indicating "high casualties and extensive damage." Myanmar's military junta has made a plea for international assistance following the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday. Tremors were felt through rural villages caught in the middle of Myanmar's civil war, all the way to the high-rises of Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Shaking was even felt across the border in China's Yunnan province, CNN reported. Myanmar Earthquake: 1,002 Killed, Over 2,300 Injured and 30 Remain Missing; Rescue Operations Continue.

At least 14 aftershocks have hit Myanmar since the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, an interactive map on the USGS website shows. The majority of the tremors that happened over several hours following the major earthquake occurred shortly after midday local time - had a magnitude of between 3 and 5.

The strongest was the tremor of 6.7 magnitude that jolted about 10 minutes after the major quake, CNN reported. Two earthquakes of magnitude - a 4.9 and the 6.7 - occurred about 20 miles from Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, which sustained substantial damage. Others spread north and south from the main earthquake.

