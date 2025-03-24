Seoul [South Korea], March 24 (ANI): South Korea's Constitutional Court made a landmark decision on Monday, reinstating impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president, Al Jazeera reported.

This move is the latest twist in the country's ongoing political saga, which began with the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The court's eight justices voted 7-1 to dismiss Han's impeachment, restoring him to the country's highest office. However, they separately consider the fate of Yoon, who was suspended from his duties after briefly imposing martial law on December 3, as per Al Jazeera.

Two justices ruled that the impeachment motion against Han lacked legitimacy, as it didn't receive the required two-thirds majority from lawmakers.

According to Al Jazeera, Han was initially appointed acting president after Yoon's impeachment on December 14 but was suspended less than two weeks later. His suspension was due to his refusal to appoint three more justices to the Constitutional Court.

During a television address after the ruling, Han expressed gratitude to the court for its "wise decision" and pledged to focus on navigating the geopolitical challenges facing his country.

"I believe that all citizens are clearly speaking out against the highly polarised political sphere. I think there is no place for division now. Our country's priority is to move forward," Han said.

Notably, the Constitutional Court is on the verge of making a landmark decision regarding Yeol's impeachment. The court has been deliberating Yoon's fate since mid-December and a ruling is expected within days.

To confirm Yoon's impeachment, at least six out of eight justices must vote in favour. If upheld, Yoon will be permanently removed from office, triggering a presidential election within 60 days to choose his successor.

Separately, Yoon faces criminal charges, including insurrection, related to his short-lived martial law decree. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty. (ANI)

