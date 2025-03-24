Mumbai, March 24: The H-1B Visa is a foreign worker visa used by the United States to hire skilled individuals for specialised jobs. The Donald Trump government is working to bring changes to the H-1B Visa program that would impact workers who planned to visit the US for specialised jobs. The updates were introduced by the US Citizenship and USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services).

The new H-1B Visa updates by the Trump administration may impact the companies that hire talent from abroad. The H-1B 2026 will end today, and the USCIS will notify the selected petitioners by March 31, 2025, so those beneficiaries can start the petition filing process. The registrations for the 2026 H-1B cap season opened on March 7, 2025. US Fed Will Resume Easing Monetary Policy Rate by June: Jefferies ‘Greed & Fear’ Report.

List of Company Secured Most H-1B Visa Approvals in 2024

In 2024, several leading tech companies secured the highest H-1B visa approvals with thousands of candidates. The USCIS data showed that the Indian-origin companies held one-fifth of all the H-1B visas issued last year. According to the numbers of 130,000 H-1B visas, 24,766 were secured by these companies between April and September. Check the list of companies with the most visa approvals in 2024.

Amazon leading with 9,265 approvals

Infosys secured 8,140 approvals

Cognizant had 6,321 approvals

Google went with 5,364 H-1B approvals

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) had 5,274 approvals

Meta successfully secured 4,844 approvals

Microsoft was able to have 4,725 H-1B visa approvals

Apple had 3,873 approvals

HCL America secured 2,953 approvals

IBM was the last on the list, with 2,906 approvals

From Amazon to Infosys and Meta, all the companies were the top recruiters of the skilled foreign workers hired under the H1-B visa programme. India was the top country with the highest number of H-1B visa recipients. South Korea's Constitutional Court Overturns Impeachment of PM Han Duck-Soo Over Martial Law, Reinstates Him as Acting President.

In, 2023, India had 73% of approved applications, whereas China had 12%. Other countries had around 2% approvals. In 2024, 65% of approvals were for renewals out of 258,196 applications) and 35% were for new employment out of 141,207 applications.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).