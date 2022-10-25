Juba, Oct 25 (AP) South Sudan's government says at least 2 million people have been affected by heavy flooding since the start of this year, with many left in search of dry ground.

The East African country of 12 million people struggles with flooding as it continues to recover from five years of civil war and ongoing intercommunal violence.

“Eight out of the 10 states in South Sudan are currently flooded, and over 2 million people are internally displaced and have lost their livelihoods,” said Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth over the weekend.

The United Nations humanitarian agency has noted that the worst affected states include Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Warrap, Unity and Western Equatoria, with the floods threatening some camps for internally displaced people.

Makuei warned that climate refugees could become a new normal.

Meanwhile, food insecurity in South Sudan now affects almost 65 per cent of the population, according to authorities. (AP)

