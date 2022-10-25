Dhaka, Oct 25 (PTI) At least 18 people, including three children, were killed in different parts of Bangladesh as the cyclonic storm Sitrang lashed the country, leaving a trail of destruction, officials said on Tuesday.

Sitrang completed its landfall and weakened to a tropical depression over Bangladesh in the early hours of Tuesday, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

As many as 18 deaths caused due to the cyclonic storm were reported from different parts of Bangladesh since Monday night, it quoted officials as saying.

Three members of a family died after a tree fell on their house in Comilla, while four people died at Bhola district after being crushed under trees and from drowning, the report said.

One death each was reported from Narail and Barguna sub-districts. The body of a child was recovered from Chittagong district. A mother and her two-year-old son died after a boat sank during the storm in Jamuna River in Sirajganj district.

One man died after the railing of a multi-story building collapsed and fell on him in Dhaka, while two women died after a tree fell on them in Gopalganj district. The body of a worker, who went missing during the storm in Patuakhali, has been recovered. A mother and her minor daughter died when a tree fell on their house in Munshiganj district, the report said.

State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman at a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday said about 10,000 houses across Bangladesh were damaged by the cyclone.

Besides, 6,000 hectares of agricultural land and 1,000 shrimp farms were also damaged, he said.

“We have been able to provide shelter to one million people in 6,925 cyclone shelters. The cyclone weakened quickly after hitting the coastal districts at 10 pm (Monday),” Enamur said.

