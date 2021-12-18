SpaceX says 52 Starlink satellites successfully launched into orbit (Photo Credit: Photo Grab from SpaceX Twitter)

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik): SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.

Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Paris Cancels Fireworks at Champs-Elysees on December 31 To Limit Spread of COVID-19.

"Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.

The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Alimihan Seyiti Dies: Oldest Person in China Dies at 135 in Xinjiang.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)