Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 19 (ANI): Spain's Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, met former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

The two discussed the state's achievements in key sectors, including tourism, sports, Health, education, and infrastructure development.

Also Read | US May Abandon Peace Efforts if Its Impossible To End War Between Russia and Ukraine, Warns Marco Rubio.

Taking to social media platform X, Patnaik expressed gratitude for the ambassador's visit and encouraged him to explore the state's natural beauty and heritage.

"Pleasure meeting Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain. Thank him for the courtesy visit and appreciation of Odisha's achievements in various sectors like sports, tourism, healthcare, education and infrastructure development. Encouraged him to explore Odisha's treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage," Patnaik wrote.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks Over Tehran's Nuclear Programme: Billionaire Steve Witkoff Leads Donald Trump's Push To Curb Tehran's Atomic Programme; Veteran Diplomat Abbas Araghchi Heads Iran's Team.

https://x.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/1913285244238594330

Earlier this month, Spain Ambassador to India met with Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, to explore potential collaborations in the field of AI.

Last October, the President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, visited India and agreed with Prime Minister Modi to make 2026 the Year of India and Spain in Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both countries commit to hold during the year, events to foster positive use of AI and will work for the practical implementation of new advances in the field of AI in the productive economy, MEA stated.

To mark the importance of this initiative, both leaders directed the concerned stakeholders to celebrate the year in the respective countries in the most befitting manner, MEA stated.

Last month, Spain Ambassador Pujol participated in the Sahitya Akademi's Festival of Letters 2025, held in New Delhi.

"A celebration of India's literary heritage and an opportunity to deepen Indo-Spanish cultural relations," he wrote on X after participating in the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)