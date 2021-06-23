Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Sri Lanka has recorded a total of 57,555 COVID-19 patients so far this month as the country faces a rapid spread in new variants of the virus, official statistics from the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak showed Wednesday.

According to the figures, the highest number of patients was reported in Gampaha District, located on the outskirts of capital Colombo followed by Colombo and Kalutara.

The Health Ministry said the overall COVID-19 patient count reached 245,271 on Wednesday evening since March last year after 1,358 people tested positive for the virus during the day.

The death toll from the virus reached 2,704.

Sri Lanka will re-impose a nationwide travel restriction at 10:00 pm local time on Wednesday and it will be lifted at 4:00 am local time on Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

