New York, Jul 22 (AP) Stock indexes are mostly higher on Wall Street in choppy trading Wednesday afternoon as investors size up a mix of company earnings reports and another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2 per cent after wavering between gains and losses for much of the afternoon.

The index is coming off a three-day winning streak. Gains in technology and health care stocks outweighed losses in energy companies, banks and elsewhere in the market. Treasury yields fell slightly, a sign of caution in the market.

“It's a relatively muted day in terms of volatility,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

“Having come off a furious rally off the March 23 lows, the market is clearly in a period of consolidation and assessing second-quarter earnings results.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 26,889. The Nasdaq was off 0.2 per cent. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks inched 0.1 per cent lower. Indexes in Europe fell. (AP)

