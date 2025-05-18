Peshawar, May 18 (PTI) Severe storm in Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday evening killed three people, including a child, and injured 11 in various incidents.

Peshawar and its surrounding areas experienced a severe storm with strong winds, resulting in loss of precious lives and injuries to several individuals.

In the Ghanta Ghar vegetable market, two people lost their lives and three others were injured when a tree fell due to the strong winds.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Rao Hashim Azeem conducted an emergency visit to the affected areas.

The deputy commissioner expressed his condolences to the families affected by the disaster, assuring them of the district administration's support.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care and called for immediate inspection of trees, electric poles and other hazardous objects to prevent future incidents.

The district administration has also appealed to the public to avoid going outdoor unnecessarily during storms or bad weather and to stay away from power lines, weak trees or walls.

The district administration of Peshawar is continuously monitoring the situation with emergency services on alert to respond promptly to any situation.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has reported that one child died and 11 others injured due to the storm in Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda.

According to Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122, several incidents were reported in Peshawar, including roof and wall collapses in Afghan Colony, Asad Anwar Colony and Rano Ghari.

A 6-year-old nomadic child lost his life in Rano Ghari when a wall fell on him, while five others were injured in various incidents and were provided with medical assistance and shifted to hospitals.

Rescue 1122 disaster teams are working to clear fallen trees.

In Charsadda, a 10-year-old child was injured due to a roof collapse, while in Nowshera, three individuals were injured due to wall collapses in two locations, and two motorcyclists were injured when a tree fell on them.

