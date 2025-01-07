Kathmandu, Jan 7 (PTI) A strong earthquake was felt in central Nepal early morning on Tuesday. Kathmandu was shaken at around 6.50 am by the tremor.

People came out of their houses for safety. There are no reports of any damage so far due to the earthquake.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts. However, details of the earthquake, including the magnitude, are not known yet.

