The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Tuesday officially announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Star all-rounder Rohit Paudel will continue to lead the side as captain, with Dipendra Singh Airee named as his deputy. The announcement comes just as the T20 World Cup trophy arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day national tour, unveiled by President Ram Chandra Paudel. Nepal Cricket Team Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Unveiled, See Pics.

Nepal, known as the "Rhinos," secured their spot in the global showpiece after an unbeaten run in the Asia-Pacific Regional Finals held in Oman last October. This marks Nepal's third appearance at the T20 World Cup and their second consecutive entry into the tournament.

Core Strength and Spin Department

The squad remains built around a core of experienced players who have been instrumental in Nepal’s recent rise. The spin attack, expected to be crucial on the pitches of India and Sri Lanka, will be spearheaded by Sandeep Lamichhane. He is supported by left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi and the versatile Bashir Ahmad.

Vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Malla provide additional slow-bowling options while bolstering a middle order known for its aggressive "fearless" approach.

Balanced Batting and Pace Attack

At the top of the order, Kushal Bhurtel and wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh are set to open the innings. The middle order has been strengthened with the inclusion of Sundeep Jora and the hard-hitting Lokesh Bam, both of whom impressed during recent domestic and regional qualifiers.

The pace battery features the veteran duo of Sompal Kami and Karan KC, who provide essential experience with the new ball. They are complemented by younger fast-bowling prospects Gulshan Jha and Nandan Yadav, ensuring the team has sufficient depth for various conditions.

Tournament Outlook and Preparation

Nepal has been drawn into Group D, where they will face formidable opponents including England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Italy. All of Nepal's group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in Mumbai.

The tournament is set to begin on February 7, 2026. Under the guidance of head coach Stuart Law, the team will look to improve upon their 2024 performance, where they exited in the group stage. Following the squad announcement, the team is expected to participate in a final high-intensity training camp to finalize their tactical combinations. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2026; Including ICC T20 World Cup, Asian Games and ICC U19 Cricket World Cup - Check Schedule.

Nepal's Official 15-Member Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Bashir Ahmad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Lokesh Bam.

