The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has officially revealed the national team’s playing kit for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The unveiling took place at a special ceremony, coinciding with the arrival of the World Cup trophy as part of its global tour. The new attire, developed in collaboration with kit partner T10 Sports, will be worn by the "Rhinos" as they compete on the world stage next month. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Pakistan to Play Netherlands in Tournament Opener on February 7, Final to be Played in Ahmedabad On March 08.

National Identity at the Core of Design

The 2026 jersey marks a departure from recent iterations, opting for a deep navy blue base with prominent crimson red accents on the shoulders and sides. A key change in the branding sees the word "NEPAL" emblazoned across the chest in bold white lettering, replacing the yellow font used in previous years.

In a tribute to the nation’s heritage, the design incorporates the crescent moon and the sun from the Nepali national flag on opposite shoulders. The base of the jersey features a subtle yet striking graphic of Mount Everest, symbolising the team's aspirations to reach new heights in international cricket.

Nepal Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The Road to ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The jersey launch serves as a final milestone in Nepal's preparations for the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March 2026. This marks Nepal's third appearance in the global showpiece, following successful qualifying campaigns that have seen the sport's popularity skyrocket across the Himalayan nation.

Nepal has been drawn into Group C alongside former champions England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Italy. In a boost for regional fans, all of Nepal's group-stage fixtures are scheduled to be played in Mumbai, India.

