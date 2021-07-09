Seoul [South Korea], July 9 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group Super Junior's Kim Heechul and TWICE's Momo have broken up after a year and a half of their public dating.

Super Junior's agency Label SJ and TWICE's agency JYP Entertainment announced on the 8th, "They have confirmed their break up."

Kim Heechul and Momo went public with their relationship public in January 2020, months after denying rumours of their budding romance.

Kim Hee-chul debuted in the KBS 2TV teen drama 'Rounding Up' in 2005.

Also, he joined in group Super Junior debuted the same year. Currently, he makes appearances in various talk shows and programs.

Momo debuted as TWICE in 2015, currently has huge popularity around the world, including Japan. (ANI/Global Economic)

