Chicago, Jan 23 (AP) A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago is believed to have fatally shot himself after a confrontation with Texas law enforcement officials, police said late on Monday.

Police in Joliet said on Facebook that at about 8:30 p.m. central time Romeo Nance was located by US Marshals near Natalia, Texas, and that after a confrontation Nance shot himself.

Police in Will County in Illinois and the city of Joliet previously said they did not know of a motive for the killings, but said Nance knew the victims. (AP)

