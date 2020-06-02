World News | SUV Hits 2 Officers at Floyd Protest in Buffalo, Speeds off

World. (File Image)

Buffalo (US), Jun 2 (AP) A vehicle plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a George Floyd demonstration Monday night in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle accelerating through an intersection shortly after several officers apparently tackle a person on the street and handcuff him.

Other officers are then seen tending to the injured officers on the sidewalk.

Officers are seen scattering to avoid the SUV before it drives off past a military vehicle on Buffalo's east side.

The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Authorities said their condition was stable. (AP)

