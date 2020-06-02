'Anonymous' Hacker Group Returns After Three Years Amid Violent Protests Over George Floyd's Death, Leaves Video Message For Minneapolis Police, Promises to Expose 'Many Crimes'

Anonymous Hacker Group (Photo Credits: Facebook Video screenshot)

Washington, June 2: Violent protests are taking place not only in the US but across the world over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. It is during this time that the hacker group 'Anonymous' has returned after three years of no activity. The famous hacker group is now back and targets Minneapolis Police and Donald Trump administration. The hacker group promised to expose the "many crimes" of the city's police to the world. George Floyd Murder: Asphyxia Confirmed as Cause of Death in Independent Autopsy Ordered by Deceased's Family.

In a video to the Minneapolis Police Department, Anonymous reads out a message saying," This week’s brutal killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state."

Anonymous further criticised the US police system and stated that they do not trust the police to deliver justice. The message ends with the usual warning, “We are legion. Expect us.”

Message to Minneapolis Police Department:

Over the weekend, the Minneapolis police department website was temporarily taken offline in a suspected Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. In addition to this, a page on the website of a minor United Nations agency has been turned into a memorial for Mr Floyd, replacing its contents with the message "Rest in Power, George Floyd", along with an Anonymous logo.

In addition to this, the hacker group is also circulating years-old accusations against President Trump. Anonymous has disclosed the records of the case against US President Donald Trump and US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.