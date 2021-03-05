New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): As New Delhi has supplied Made in India coronavirus vaccine to countries around the world, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has appreciated India's role as the pharmacy of the world.

During a virtual summit on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Lofven agreed to remain committed to the equitable supply of the vaccines against coronavirus.

"Swedish Prime Minister greatly appreciated India's role as the pharmacy of the world. Prime Minister Modi mentioned that India has provided vaccine to nearly 50 countries all around the world and we are committing to supply to more countries and both sides committed agreed to remain committed for the equitable supply of the vaccine," Secretary (West) in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Vikas Swarup said during a briefing on India-Sweden Summit.

India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

India has so far supplied 476.26 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine globally, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the summit, both the leaders expressed gratitude for the frontline and healthcare workers around the world who have displayed indomitable courage during the pandemic.

"Both the prime ministers expressed gratitude for the front line and heathcare workers workers around the world who have displayed indomitable courage. They appreciated the remarkable effort by researchers and entrepreneurs, who have joined hands with governments to meet the challenge by producing vaccine in record time," Swarup said.

Swedish Prime Minister Lofven announced his country's decision to join the International Solar alliance, Swarup said, adding that Prime Minister Modi has welcomed the decision. The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is a treaty-based inter-governmental organisation working to create a global market system to tap the benefits of solar power and promote clean energy applications.

"Welcoming the decision, Prime Minister Modi said that Sweden expertise and experience in clean and renewable energy will contribute significantly to the solar alliance and our collective effort to meet the challenge of climate change," he said.

PM Modi and Lofven held India-Sweden virtual Summit on Friday, which lasted for nearly an hour, said Vikas Swarup. They held a "wide-ranging discussion" during the summit.

"Excellent, productive virtual Sweden-India Summit w. @narendramodi. Launched joint projects on innovation, climate & health cooperation to fight the pandemic & build back stronger, greener & more equal societies. Discussed regional affairs & efforts to strengthen multilateralism," Sweden Prime Minister tweeted.

During the summit, both leaders underlined that long-standing close relations between India and Sweden are based on the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech and respect for human rights.

"They reaffirm their strong commitment to work for multilateralism, rules-based international order counterterrorism, peace and security," Swarup said during a briefing. (ANI)

