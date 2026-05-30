World News | Taiwan Detects 16 Sorties of Chinese Aircraft, 8 Vessels, 3 Ships

Taipei [Taiwan], May 30 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of 16 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and three official ships operating around its territorial waters on Saturday.

All the 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2060526609484931321?s=20

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On May 29, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of 10 sorties of PLA aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2060164224995758358?s=20

Earlier on May 21, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'.

"On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)