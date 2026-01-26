Taipei [Taiwan], January 26 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday said that it detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft and eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan up to 6 am (UTC+8)

In a post on X, the MND said that five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND said.

On Sunday, MND said that it detected four sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan up to 6 am (UTC+8).

"4 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND said.

On Friday, Taiwan's MND detected overall 23 sorties of Chinese aircraft alongwith other naval vessels.

Of the 23,17 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1040hr today. 17 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On the same day, the MND said that eleven sorties of PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up to 6 am (local time).

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, a Chinese surveillance drone entered the southwestern section of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the early hours of the morning and moved toward the Pratas Islands, also known as Dongsha, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

