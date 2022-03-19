Taipei [Taiwan], March 19 (ANI): Taiwan reported 126 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including six locally transmitted infections and 120 imported ones, marking the highest daily number of cases originating overseas since the pandemic began, the island's disease monitoring agency said.

Of the new local infections, three were contacts of recently confirmed cases, while authorities were still investigating the sources of the other three infections, the agency added, Xinhua News Agency reported.

At present, Taiwan has reported 21,784 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,500 were local infections. (ANI)

