Taipei [Taiwan], May 21 (ANI): The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) reported that 89 Taiwanese individuals were unaccounted for or held in China as of last month, emphasising the dangers of travelling to the country, as noted by the Taipei Times.

From the start of last year until the end of last month, there were a total of 102 documented instances in which Taiwanese individuals were interrogated or detained while visiting China, MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng stated during a meeting of the Legislative Yuan's Internal Administration Committee, as reported by Taipei Times.

Also Read | Foxconn Investment in India: Apple's Key Supplier for iPhones Investing USD 1.5 Billion To Expand Operations, Looking To Set Up Supply Chains Outside China.

Last year, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) heightened the risks for Taiwanese travellers by releasing a 22-point set of "guidelines" aimed at punishing "Taiwanese independence separatists," Chiu said.

Since January 1 of last year, of the 102 cases reported regarding Taiwanese who visited China and faced interrogation, detention, or unlawful imprisonment, 89 were reported missing with their freedoms compromised, while 13 were interrogated and temporarily held, Chiu noted.

Also Read | Luminar Layoffs: US-Based LiDAR and Self-Driving Tech Developer Cuts More Jobs Amid Ongoing Restructuring, Sudden Departure of CEO Austin Russell.

The government will persist in disseminating information and alerts about the dangers of travelling to China through its website, social media, and news conferences, Chiu added. While individuals are free to travel, the public is also encouraged to register on the council's online platform for those visiting China, Hong Kong, and Macau so that the government can provide prompt assistance if needed, Chiu mentioned, as stated by Taipei Times.

Between January 2023 and the end of last month, a total of 86,387 individuals registered on the platform, he said. The government will also continue to offer courses on China to ensure that students gain a comprehensive understanding of cross-strait relations, Chiu stated, as noted in the Taipei Times report.

Chiu remarked that the CCP has chosen to concentrate on young people as a key focus of its efforts in Taiwan. He also cautioned students about the associated risks of studying in China, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)