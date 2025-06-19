Taipei [Taiwan], June 19 (ANI): Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te expressed his appreciation to the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) for their backing of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and their worries regarding China's destabilising actions in the area, according to a report by Central News Agency (CNA).

The G7 summit concluded in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday with a summary from the chair that included discussions on their concerns about China's destabilising behaviour in the East and South China Seas, as well as the significance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Lai responded by posting a message on X, thanking the G7 leaders for their support and concerns. He stated that Taiwan will keep collaborating with like-minded global partners to address China's coercion and enhance economic ties to secure regional peace and prosperity, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Additionally, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung conveyed appreciation to the G7 leaders and remarked that their statement signifies a developing international consensus on the necessity of protecting peace in the Taiwan Strait, the report said.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) noted that the G7 Chair's Summary underscored their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law, along with their concerns over China's industrial policies that result in global market distortions and harmful overcapacity.

Taiwan's MOFA stated in the release that Lin sincerely thanked the G7 members for once more affirming their support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, following the joint statements released by G7 foreign ministers in March and April, CNA reported.

Lin highlighted that this exemplifies how maintaining peace and stability in the strait has evolved into an international consensus, and preserving the status quo in the strait is crucial for global security and prosperity. As a responsible participant in the international community, he stated that Taiwan will continue working together with global partners to protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

