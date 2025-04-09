Taipei [Taiwan], April 9 (ANI): The Taiwanese National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced that it has notified a "minority" of Chinese immigrants in Taiwan to renounce their Chinese citizenship after a report revealed that the notifications have caused concern among Chinese immigrants married to Taiwanese nationals, Taipei Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the Taipei Times, the NIA in a statement clarified that most Chinese naturalised citizens in Taiwan have already provided proof of renouncing their Chinese citizenship.

However, a small number of individuals have not completed the process, mainly due to challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic or other complications that have hindered their ability to travel to China.

The NIA stated that these individuals must submit evidence of having cancelled their household registration in China within three months of receiving the notice, and if they fail to do so, their household registration in Taiwan will be cancelled, as reported by the Taipei Times.

However, those affected can apply for long-term residency in Taiwan under the regulations for Chinese nationals seeking permanent residency based on family ties.

The agency also noted that Taiwanese citizens are prohibited from holding household registrations in China, as stipulated by the 2004 amendments to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, as per Taipei Times.

The NIA has also offered assistance to those struggling to provide the required documentation to renounce their Chinese citizenship or who have lost their records. The agency will work with the Mainland Affairs Council and the Straits Exchange Foundation to resolve these issues.

The NIA emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the rights of foreign-born citizens who comply with Taiwanese law. It reassured individuals who have encountered administrative difficulties that they need not be concerned as long as they follow the required procedures.

Separately, as per Taipei Times, the Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Chui-cheng confirmed during a legislative session that Taiwanese law mandates Chinese nationals to relinquish their citizenship and household registration in China in order to become Taiwanese citizens. (ANI)

