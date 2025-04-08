Boston, April 8: An Indian-origin CEO, Anurag Bajpayee, has been arrested in connection with a high-profile prostitution sting in the United States. The arrest took place as part of a large-scale investigation in the Boston area, where Bajpayee, CEO of clean water startup Gradiant, was accused of paying for sex services at high-end brothels. The individuals involved, including Bajpayee, are alleged to have paid hundreds of dollars per hour for encounters with primarily Asian women, some of whom were reportedly victims of sex trafficking.

The arrest has prompted backlash and calls for Bajpayee's resignation, although Gradiant has issued a statement standing by its CEO and expressing confidence in the legal process. The company also reiterated its commitment to its mission of ensuring clean water access. The case, which is still under investigation, has raised questions about the accountability of those in influential positions and the broader issue of human trafficking. Let's know all about Anurag Bajpaye.

Who is Anurag Bajpayee?

Anurag Bajpayee's academic journey began at La Martiniere College in Lucknow, India, before he moved on to pursue higher studies in the United States. He earned a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a foundation that set the stage for his groundbreaking work in water and wastewater treatment technologies. His time at MIT also included research roles, where he worked on innovative solutions for sustainable water systems. Bajpayee's academic background and technical expertise laid the groundwork for his entrepreneurial journey, which would later transform him into a global leader in the clean water industry.

As the co-founder and CEO of Gradiant, Bajpayee built the company into a global powerhouse in advanced water treatment solutions. Gradiant specialises in providing sustainable industrial water solutions, tackling critical global water challenges. Under his leadership, Gradiant has expanded its reach and earned international recognition, with Bajpayee holding several patents in the field. His work has placed him at the forefront of the water technology sector, earning him accolades, including being featured on Scientific American’s annual list of Top 10 World-Changing Ideas

