Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Taliban established a commission to pave the way for the return of the Afghan political leaders who left the country after the group took over Afghanistan in August last year.

The body is called "Commission Ertibatat Ba Shaksiat Hai Afghan Wa Awdat Anan," or the Commission of Contact with Afghan Leaders and Their Repatriation, Tolo news reported.

As per the Afghan media outlet, the seven-member commission is led by the acting Minister of Gas and Petroleum.

"Based on the decision of the cabinet, Shuhabuddin Delawar (acting Minister of Gas and Petroleum), will lead the commission. (Other members:) Amir Khan Muttaqi (acting Foreign Minister), Khairullah Khairkhwa, (acting Minister of Information and Culture), Fasihuddin Fetrat (a senior member of the Islamic Emirate), Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, and Anas Haqqani," said a statement of the Administrative Office of the President, as per Tolo News.

After the fall of President Ashraf Ghani let Afghan government, many political leaders left the country.

Following the Taliban takeover in August last year, thousands of Afghans left the country fearing reprisal from the Islamic group.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

