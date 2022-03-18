Kyiv, March 18: Russian attack raged on Friday as the missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv, the western city of Lviv, and several other cities continues. European countries and the US continued their condemnation of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. In his sharpest condemnation since the Ukraine invasion began, US President Joe Biden called Putin a "war criminal." Meanwhile, Joe Biden will hold a call on Friday with Xi Jinping as the US piles pressure on China not to provide support to Russia.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said a multi-storey teaching building was shelled on Friday morning in the eastern city of Kharkiv, killing one person, wounding 11. Shells also hit the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday, killing two people and wounding six. While 1 person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday morning, emergencies services said. Russia-Ukraine War: Here Are The Key Things to Know About The Conflict.

The Russian defence ministry said that Russian troops and their separatist allies are fighting in the centre of Mariupol. “In Mariupol, units of the Donetsk People’s Republic, with the support of the Russian armed forces, are squeezing the encirclement and fighting against nationalists in the city centre,” the ministry said.

Over two million refugees, mainly women, and children, have entered Poland from Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, the Polish border guard has said. Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 21 Killed, 25 Injured in Shelling of Merefa in Kharkiv Blast; ESA Suspends Russian-European Mars Mission Over Ukraine Invasion.

Britain on Friday revoked the UK broadcasting license of Russian state-funded television channel RT in the latest repercussion for Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelensky visited patients at Kyiv hospital that came under fire during evacuation.

A group of European politicians appealed to the Nobel Committee with an initiative to nominate Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is stated in an open letter signed by dozens of European politicians, Ukrinform reports.

