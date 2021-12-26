Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): The Taliban have received three French Radars that have to be placed in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Balkh, and Herat province, local media reported on Sunday.

Khaama Press reported that the ministry of transportation and civil aviation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan today announced that three French Radars arrived in Kabul.

Also Read | China Reports 158 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Afghanistan currently has a contract worth 112 million Euros with the French Company Thales. As per this pact, the remaining radars will be supplied to Afghanistan by the end of 2023 by Thales, the French firm, as per Ministry's statement cited by Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)