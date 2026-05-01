US President Donald Trump Greenlights Iran for FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches on US Soil

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US President Donald Trump has softened his stance on Iran's participation in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, stating 'Let them play' in response to questions regarding the Iranian national team entering the United States for the tournament. This development follows FIFA President Gianni Infantino's confirmation that Iran would indeed compete, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and a recent conflict involving the US and Israel. FIFA President Gianni Infantino Confirms Iran’s World Cup 2026 Spot Despite FIFA Congress Absence.

A Shift in Rhetoric

President Trump's comments, made on Thursday, April 30, mark a notable departure from his earlier position in March, when he expressed reservations about Iran's attendance. At that time, he had stated that while the team was 'welcome,' he did not believe it was 'appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety' citing the 'US-Israel war on Iran' that commenced in February. His latest remarks, 'If Gianni said it, I'm OK,' indicate a more accepting posture towards FIFA's decision to include Iran in the tournament.

FIFA's Unifying Stance

The confirmation of Iran's participation came directly from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who, during a press conference on Thursday, emphasised football's role in uniting people. "Of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026. And of course Iran will play in the United States of America," Infantino declared.

He underscored that it is FIFA's responsibility to bring people together and that football unites the world. This assertion by FIFA appears to have influenced Mr Trump's latest public statement.

Iran's Uncertain Path

The path to Iran's participation has been fraught with uncertainty. In March, Iran's sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, had publicly stated that the country could not take part 'under any circumstances,' citing the killing of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the outset of the US-Israeli offensive.

Furthermore, Iran's request to relocate its group stage matches from the United States to co-host Mexico was denied by FIFA. Despite these earlier objections, the team is now scheduled to play New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, respectively, followed by a match against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The tournament is set to commence on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Giorgia Meloni Government Rejects Donald Trump Envoy’s Proposal To Swap Iran for Italy in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Concluding Outlook

The evolving dialogue surrounding Iran's involvement highlights the complex interplay between international sports and geopolitical realities. While the 'war' mentioned in the context of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran continues to cast a shadow, Mr Trump's latest comments, aligning with FIFA's commitment to inclusivity, suggest a pragmatic approach to the sporting event.

The focus now shifts to the logistical and security arrangements for the Iranian team as the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws nearer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).