GSEB Result Date 2026: When Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Results Will Be Declared and How To Check

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is expected to announce the GSEB Result 2026 for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams in May on its official website, gseb.org. As per recent trends, the HSC Science and General stream results are likely in the first week of May, while the SSC result may be declared later in mid-May 2026.

The board conducted exams from February 26 to March 18, 2026, with Class 10 in the morning shift and Class 12 in the afternoon. The evaluation process is now complete, and results are in the final stage of preparation.

Like last year, GSEB is expected to release both HSC streams together. In 2025, Class 12 results were declared on May 5, followed by SSC results on May 8, reflecting a consolidated result pattern for faster academic planning. How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

How to Check GSEB Result 2026:

Visit gseb.org

Click on “SSC Result 2026” or “HSC Result 2026”

Enter your 6-digit seat number

Click Submit

View your result on screen

Download or save the marksheet

Students can also check results via WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971. For SMS, SSC students can send “SSC [SeatNumber]” to 56263, while HSC students can send “GJ12S [SeatNumber]” (Science) or “GJ12G [SeatNumber]” (General) to 58888111.

To pass, candidates must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject and overall. In 2025, SSC recorded 83.08 percent pass rate, while HSC Science stood at 83.51 percent and General stream at 93.7 percent. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: How to Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in When Released.

The Class 12 result is crucial for admissions to courses through exams like JEE, NEET, and GUJCET, where board marks play a key role in counselling and merit preparation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).