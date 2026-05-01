IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Rope In India U-19 Star RS Ambrish As Shivam Mavi's Replacement

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have secured the signing of India Under-19 World Cup 2026 standout RS Ambrish for the remainder of the 2026 IPL season. The young all-rounder joins the franchise as a replacement for pacer Shivam Mavi, who has been sidelined with a groin injury. Ambrish, a versatile all-rounder from Tamil Nadu, arrives with significant momentum following a successful Under-19 World Cup campaign. His right-arm medium pace and left-handed batting provide valuable domestic depth for the Hyderabad squad, coming in for an INR 30 lakh base price. Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs DC IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign India U-19 Star

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).