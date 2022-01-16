Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], January 16 (ANI): Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and discussed political and diplomatic relations, local media reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News reported that Muttaqi along with his accompanying delegation also dicussed trade and economic projects, as well as security cooperation with Meredov.

"Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi and his accompanying delegation met with Turkmenistan FM Rashid Meredov on Saturday in Ashgabat and discussed political and diplomatic relations, trade and economic projects, as well as security cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said," Tolo News tweeted.

Earlier, "the delegation flew to Ashgabat at the invitation of Turkmenistan to hold talks with Turkmen officials on bilateral trade, energy, railway, the TAPI project and scholarships," reported Sputnik citing a source in the foreign ministry as saying.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.

Afghanistan's economy has crashed since the Taliban seized power as foreign aid has been suspended and the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, has further plunged the country into a deep crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

