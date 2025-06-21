Peshawar, Jun 21 (PTI) A terrorist was killed and two others were injured when they targeted a police team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Saturday, a statement said.

The terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group targeted the team when they were returning from duty at Hathala police station in Dera Ismail Khan district, the police statement said.

“The police retaliated vigorously and repelled the attack. In the action, an active terrorist of the banned TTP-Gandapur group was killed while two more were injured,” the statement said.

It said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated the district police for standing as a wall against the terrorists and announced rewards for the officers and soldiers involved in the operation.

He said the terrorists would be chased down and eliminated at every location for the establishment of lasting peace in the country.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, vowing to target security forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.

