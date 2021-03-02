Washington [US], March 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairwoman DeAnn Walker has resigned after millions of residents were left without power for days amid a deadly winter storm last month.

"Effective immediately, I resign as the Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas," Walker said on Monday in a letter to Governor Greg Abbott. "I believe it is in the best interest of this Great State of Texas."

Walker said she has accepted her role for failing to address issues that could have prevented the mass power outage. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)